Davenport business hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

Local businesses are doing their part to give back to the community as Thanksgiving approaches.

Jeff’s Car Corner in Davenport has been handing out food for the past 13 years — with the exception of last year because of the pandemic.

This year, they gave out about 400 meals at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport.

Local 4’s Karla Sosa spoke with people there to find out just how much it means to those who came to enjoy a meal.

“It’s definitely a very nice meal. They prepared it very well,” said Bobby UImen, a parent whose family went home stuffed, thank to Jeff’s Car Corner.

It’s a tradition the car shop has held for 13 years — something they believe is important.

CEO Travis Sherven says this event means so much to the company.

“This is something that Jeff and Jan West — our owners, along with the staff of Jeff’s Car Corner — have always felt very important as part of what we can do to give back to the community that has made us a success as well,” said Sherven. “Jeff and a lot of his friends attended this school, so they have a very emotional connection to this place as well and have always felt that it was important to go back to your roots and be able to support the people that have always supported us.”

Ulmen found out about the event through a teacher at the elementary school and is glad to see there are people who care about other people in the community.

“My daughter goes to school here, and the teacher actually texted us and told us about the event,” said Ulmen. “It’s pretty cool … kind of nice to actually see something like this every now and then, especially with all this craziness going on with the COVID still. Very good job, and thank you for putting on the event for some of the people that are in need.”

Jeff’s Car Corner hopes this can inspire other businesses to get into the holiday spirit.

“Hopefully, this is maybe something that ignites a spark in the community so we can see other businesses and other leaders in the community do the same thing and help give back as well.”

Students from Assumption High School volunteered to help Jeff’s Car Corner serve the Thanksgiving meals.