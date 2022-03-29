Julia Zambrano has a courageous, compassionate, noble spirit. And after a wide-ranging career, the Mexican immigrant has started her own business — Noble Interpreter, based out of her Davenport home.

Since January, she’s worked to provide interpretation and freelance services to both individuals and small businesses, starting with Spanish speakers.

Julia Zambrano, who’s in her 30s, first moved to Davenport with her family in 1997.

“I’ve always liked to help people and I wanted to stick to something I’m familiar with, which is interpreting,” Zambrano said recently. “I’m the family interpreter, and for friends as well. I decided to do it on a larger scale.”

A native of Mexico, her family came to Texas when she was very young. After her parents divorced, she moved with her mother to Davenport in 1997, at age 10, with a younger brother and sister.

“As a child, I always felt a great sense of becoming or overcoming something. I just didn’t know what or who,” she said. “I used to plant coins and gum in soil in hopes that they would duplicate, but no matter how much I watered them, they did not grow. Maybe that was the entrepreneur in me. Recently, after my mother Julia returned from a trip to Mexico, she shared some of my beloved grandmother’s possessions.”

Zambrano’s maternal grandmother, who had 13 children, did not realize her dreams, and passed away in 1996.

“This brought great sadness to my heart, to know that my grandmother had dreams of becoming successful and that she was not able to accomplish — that was a true motivator for me,” she said. “This led me to pursue the American Dream I’d carried in my heart for so long and I left my position as an insurance adjustor with Sentry Insurance. I decided to stick to something I was passionate about which is helping others and interpreting for people.

“I always knew I wanted to be bigger and be something – I just didn’t know how to get there,” Zambrano said. “We come from poverty,” she recalled. “I decided I don’t want to die and not realize my dreams. I’ve always known I wanted to be greater than life.”

A few months ago, Zambrano took a big leap of faith, and quit her job as a claims adjustor. Among her prior jobs were as a CNA, and an HR assistant for the Army at Rock Island Arsenal, which she said was her favorite job. She has volunteered for the American Red Cross as a caseworker, since 2019. They call her when there’s a Hispanic family that doesn’t speak English, to help them recover from a disaster like a fire.

“It’s terrible,” she said. “I help them find a new home, resources, food, clothes, you name it.”

The Red Cross is looking for more volunteers, and they don’t have many bilingual, Zambrano said.

“It’s very emotional, hearing people go through these tough times – you just want to help them in any way you can,” she said. “They lose everything. I’ve always been a helper.”

“I’ve been that lucky one in the workplace who’s bilingual and can help,” Zambrano said. “I thought it was a natural idea to do this.”

She’s a single mother, with two boys, ages 9 and 11.

“It can be tough; this is one of the challenges of wanting to pursue your dream,” Zambrano said. “You hear about people with kids who get a degree at Harvard or Yale. It’s possible.”

Her mother remarried and lives in Clinton, and her dad still lives in Texas.

“Follow your dreams”

“I really want to emphasize that my grandmother’s situation really taught me that we need to follow our dreams while we’re here,” she said. “That’s what led me to leave my position. It was very stressful. What a better way than to help the under-represented and un-privileged people? By giving them a voice and helping them when they need it most.”

Zambrano at her home office in Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Zambrano provides interpreting and freelance services, mainly remotely, with a plan to expand nationwide. She’s been working with insurance agents, when they have non-English speakers. Zambrano works with Spanish-speaking business owners and individuals who need translations.

“I focus a little bit on everything,” she said, noting she posted a job opening for anther interpreter, and got 300 responses. “The goal is to provide these services nationwide and build my book of business.”

One client, she got a letter from a lawyer, and Zambrano interpreted the letter for her; helped print out documents and forms. She plans to offer translation for Arabic, through another employee.

“When I think of noble, I think of someone who is kind-hearted, who means good, who is high-quality – someone who cares,” Zambrano said of her business name. “The goal is to provide that compassionate, that personalized service. Not just, ‘Here you are, see you later.’”

Noble Interpreter launched in January 2022.

She aims to serve Spanish and Arabic speakers, as well as small businesses and independent entrepreneurs who need help bridging that communication gap, but don’t necessarily have a constant need, and those needing short-term freelance services.

“Throughout my diverse career, I frequently encountered frustrated limited English-proficient individuals who utilized their children to interpret for them, or other individuals who had difficulty conveying the message,” Zambrano said. “Lucky for them, I was bilingual and readily prepared to assist the client.

“Throughout the years, I’ve learned that most of my fellow native Spanish speakers prefer human interaction over translation technology and would rather have someone guide them through the issue,” she said.

Language barriers

“Growing up, I witnessed my immigrant and Spanish-speaking mother encounter many struggles due to the language barrier,” Zambrano said. “After my family split in the late ‘90s, I quickly became my mother’s personal interpreter and protector in my mind. This is common in the Hispanic community and in my opinion not favorable for children. I’m a strong believer that kids should be kids. Through these experiences, I’ve developed a strong passion for helping others especially the underrepresented, and I am fortunate and proud to help on a larger scale.”

Among challenges in launching her business are accessing funding and raising capital.

“However, my parents loaned me a small amount of money which helped me get things going,” she said. “They truly believe in me and support me 1000%. Another challenge I’ve faced a couple of times are people seeming to not take me seriously. I have had several job offers from people I’ve offered my services to. I think they see my value and would rather take me under their wing if that makes sense.

“My advice to others: Believe in yourself,” Zambrano said. “Don’t give up even when you don’t see progress, don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed or advice from those who are successful and lastly, surround yourself with positive people.”

Need for more Red Cross volunteers

With the Red Cross, she helps providing casework assistance to those who may have troubles communicating in English or Spanish.

“We are in dire need of bilingual volunteers, but welcome everyone,” Zambrano said. Anyone interested in volunteering is kindly encouraged to apply at redcross.org/volunteer.

You contact her business at nobleinterpreter.net.