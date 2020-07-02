Davenport businesses react to loss of River Bandits season

The Quad Cities River Bandits won’t be stealing any bases this year.

The announcement coming yesterday that Minor League Baseball would be cancelling the 2020 season, which means a yearly 200,000+ fans won’t be coming to downtown Davenport this summer.

Many businesses in the area rely on the bump in traffic to bolster their sales.

“I think with the baseball fans coming in, it just kinda helps the whole liveliness of the downtown,” Steve Hall, owner of Coffee Envie, and A Culinary Experience food truck said. “Especially the riverfront.”

Hall was hoping that baseball fans would help build up his new food truck’s brand, as he does most of its business downtown.

“We would love to know that we could thrive with the market, and the customers coming in,” Hall said. “But it sure does help when there are a bunch of baseball fans that are coming through.”

Matt Devooght is a bartender at the Front Street Brewery Tap Room. He says that the loss of baseball to watch will be tough, but so will the loss of increased sales and tips during the season.

“I think with everything that’s been going on, luckily the community’s come together, and taking a little bit better care of their service people than before,” Devooght said. “But there’s definitely gonna be that loss of money there.”

While the River Bandits won’t be taking the field this summer, the team’s owner is hopeful the baseball that can be played at Modern Woodman can help the Davenport community.

“We’re having tournaments with 14, 15 and 16 year olds, every weekend throughout. We’ve had it for the past three weekends, we’re going to have it every weekend in July,” Dave Heller, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits said. “So that will help some, in terms of just getting people who want to see baseball at Modern Woodman Park an opportunity to do just that.”