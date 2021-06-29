Davenport Car Wash Partners with Honor Flights

A car wash in Davenport is doing its part to give veterans a chance to remember their fellow troops.

Aqua-Tech Car Wash on Elmore Street in Davenport will be giving free car washes this Saturday and Sunday with donations encouraged. The money raised from those donations will be given to Honor Flight Quad Cities to help fund their next trip to Washington D.C.

Honor Flights Quad Cities normally gives veterans multiple trips to D.C. each year, but haven’t had a single one in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With hopes of honor flights taking off again this fall, Dr. Brad Burt, owner of Aqua-Tech Car Wash, thought he would help fund their next trip. Dr. Burt said that watching veterans be welcomed home from their honor flights by big crowds at Quad Cities International Airport is something that has touched his heart for a long time. So, with his new car wash in Davenport, and with Independence Day coming up, he thought it was the perfect time to partner with Honor Flight Quad Cities and do some fundraising.

Dr. Burt says his goal this weekend is to wash 2,000 cars and raise $10,000 for Honor Flights Quad Cities.