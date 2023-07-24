A 37-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after police allege she used a dependent adult’s debit card, according to arrest affidavits.

Tiffani Martinie faces a felony charge of dependent adult abuse; two aggravated misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of credit cards under $1,500; and a serious misdemeanor of fourth-degree theft, court records show.

Tiffani Martinie (Scott County Jail)

Officers with the Davenport Police Department conducted an investigation after allegations of dependent adult abuse – exploitation over $100 – that occurred between Nov. 9, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, arrest affidavits show.

Affidavits show Martinie was an employee of the Handicapped Development Center, Davenport, at the time of the incidents.

Martinie was a caretaker of the victim and had access to the victim’s debit card and financial information, police allege in affidavits. She “did conduct unlawful and unapproved transactions against the victim’s IHMCVU (IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union) account with the victim’s debit card and financial information outside of the scope of their employment.”

Police accuse Martinie of these transactions with the card:

Nov. 13, 2022: $60 at 09:46 a.m. from Kwik Star, 2050 E. 53rd St., Davenport

Dec. 10, 2022: $175 at 03:06 p.m. at IHMCVU, 2102 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport

Jan. 12, 2023: $100 at 9:57 a.m. from IHMCVU, 2102 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport

Jan. 12, 2023: $65 at 11:16 a.m. from Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave, Davenport (unauthorized use of debit card via in-store ATM.)

Court records show Martinie, who was arrested on a warrant, was released on bond to appear Tuesday in Scott County Court.