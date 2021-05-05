Davenport celebrates Military Appreciation Week

The City of Davenport will celebrate Military Appreciation Week Sunday, May 9–Saturday, May 15.

Mayor Mike Matson will kick off the event at the Wednesday Committee of the Whole meeting with a proclamation to formally recognize the week as Military Appreciation Week in Davenport, a news release says.

Throughout the week, the City of Davenport, along with several businesses and organizations, will offer a number of perks to active members of the military, veterans, and their families, including:

Free green fees at its three golf courses – Emeis, Duck Creek, and Red Hawk

CitiBus will offer free rides

The Putnam Museum and Science Center will offer free general admission to all military personnel (active duty and veteran) and their immediate families with proof of military ID.

The Figge Art Museum offers free admission year-round to all active U.S armed forces and their families.

Several downtown businesses will offer specials during Military Appreciation Week including Allied Barber Supply, 224 W. 3rd St., and Crafted QC, 221 E. 2nd St.)

A full list of businesses and their offers can be found on the Downtown Davenport Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/downtowndavenport

“Davenport is very proud to support our military members, families, and veterans,” said Matson. “We are very happy to have them in our community and we are thankful for their service to our great nation. They are loved, and Military Appreciation Week is one way we can express our love and gratitude to them.”