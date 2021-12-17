Davenport Central briefly on lockdown after Friday threat; police make arrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Leon-LaQuon Simpson III (photo from Scott County inmates listing.)

A 20-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after an arrest following a lockdown at a Davenport school.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, Davenport Central High School, 1120 Main St., was placed on lockdown to investigate a threat directed at the school that was posted on Facebook.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:46 a.m., after school resource officers and school staff determined there was no immediate threat to students and staff, police say in a news release.

Upon investigation, Davenport Police identified the origin of the Facebook post and as result, Leon-LeQuan Simpson III was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment. Simpson was transported to the Scott County Jail without incident, police said.

Simpson communicated an electronic message on Facebook stating a person was in a bathroom at Central High School armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to the police complaint. The message was posted to social media and “altered the daily activities of students/staff at Central High School, as it prompted the school to go on lockdown,” police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories