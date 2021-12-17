Davenport Central briefly on lockdown after Friday threat; police make arrest

A 20-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after an arrest following a lockdown at a Davenport school.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, Davenport Central High School, 1120 Main St., was placed on lockdown to investigate a threat directed at the school that was posted on Facebook.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:46 a.m., after school resource officers and school staff determined there was no immediate threat to students and staff, police say in a news release.

Upon investigation, Davenport Police identified the origin of the Facebook post and as result, Leon-LeQuan Simpson III was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment. Simpson was transported to the Scott County Jail without incident, police said.

Simpson communicated an electronic message on Facebook stating a person was in a bathroom at Central High School armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to the police complaint. The message was posted to social media and “altered the daily activities of students/staff at Central High School, as it prompted the school to go on lockdown,” police said.