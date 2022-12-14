WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on Jan. 1, 2023 at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., featuring Davenport Central High School’s Blue Devils Marching Band.

The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13th, 2020 to perform in the 2023 London New Year’s Day Parade.

“This is a prestigious and life-changing announcement for our talented musicians at Davenport Central High School and we are honored that our students have been offered this opportunity,” Alex Wilga, director of Central’s bands, said in a 2020 release on the event.

The Blue Devils will join 8,000 performers, including the students, traveling to London from all over the world to march in the 36th-annual New Year’s Day parade. To see the running order of the parade, visit the event website.

The parade will also be streaming on the WQPT PBS Video app.