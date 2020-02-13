Davenport Central Marching Band to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade

Davenport Central Marching Band has been invited to participate in London’s New Year’s Day parade on Jan.1st, 2022.

A party of British dignitaries broke the news to the students in the Performing Arts Center at the school on Thursday morning.

“We can’t wait to see the band in London,” said Bob Bone, event co-founder and executive director, in a press release.

“London just loves the USA, so the warmest of welcomes awaits them.”

A total of 8000 performers, including the students, will travel to London from worldwide to participate in the 36th annual New Year’s Day parade.

“This is a prestigious and life-changing announcement for our talented musicians at Davenport Central High School and we are honored that our students have been offered this opportunity,” said Alex Wilga, Director of Bands at Davenport Central High School, in a press release.

The event’s popularity can be accounted for the tens of millions of global audience it has. In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the students’ performance via PBS. The event was live-streamed to more than 220 TV stations in the U.S. this year.