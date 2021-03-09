Davenport Central on lockdown

Davenport Central High School was put in lockdown around 1 p.m. and was lifted at 1:40 p.m. on March 9, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Local 4 reporter Ryan Risky, at the scene, says the lockdown is being lifted at 1:40 p.m.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Central High School is currently on lockdown.

According to Davenport School District Spokesperson Mike Vondran, the school has been in lockdown since around 1 p.m.

Local 4 has a news team headed to the scene.

Note: The time of the lockdown was originally reported erroneously and has been corrected.