Davenport Central on lockdown

UPDATE: Local 4 reporter Ryan Risky, at the scene, says the lockdown is being lifted at 1:40 p.m.
EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Central High School is currently on lockdown.
According to Davenport School District Spokesperson Mike Vondran, the school has been in lockdown since around 1 p.m.
Local 4 has a news team headed to the scene.
Note: The time of the lockdown was originally reported erroneously and has been corrected.
