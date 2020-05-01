Davenport Central Senior awarded $20,000 scholarship

Davenport Central Senior Lauren Posten has been awarded the prestigious $20,000 Dooley Scholarship. It was presented to her in a surprise drive-up “ceremony” outside the high school on Friday, May 1.

The scholarship is given to a Davenport Community School District graduating senior who is interested in becoming a medical doctor. Lauren was selected among the five students that were finalists for the award.

Normally the Dooley Scholarship is presented to the student at an in-person ceremony, but due to social distancing rules, the District surprised Lauren with the drive-up announcement at Central High School. Her parents, Michelle and David Posten, brought her to the school and when they pulled up, members of the Davenport Central team were holding signs that eventually lead to congratulating her on the award.

Lauren, who ranks first in her class and holds a 4.0 GPA, was enrolled in many honors and Advanced Placement courses, a member of several school groups, participated in volleyball, and active with her church’s youth group and youth mission trips. She has also been recognized with other awards for her academic accomplishments.

Lauren plans to attend Monmouth College to study Biochemistry and Neuroscience.