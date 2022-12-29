The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday.

Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail an annual print solid waste calendar. Instead, residents can pick one up at Eastern, Fairmount, and Main libraries;

the Davenport Public Works Center; Davenport City Hall; the River’s Edge; and any Davenport Hy-Vee Customer Service between now and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

With the change, Davenport will also be highlighting other available tools instead of the print calendar.

“Holiday schedules and what goes where tools are right at your fingertip using our website www.davenportiowa.com/solidwaste or the free Go All In QC app,” said Robbin Dunn, Communications and Preparedness Manager. The website and app both feature the collection schedule and an excellent waste disposal search tool.

“Residents can even sign-up for reminders and add appointments to personal calendars,” said Dunn.

Another change the public will see is that the new calendar is one-size-fits-all, featuring both North and South routes on one calendar. North routes remain purple, and south routes remain green on the new calendar.

Dunn emphasized, “It will be important for residents picking up a replacement calendar to record the route information from their existing calendar. We recommend circling your route color on the new calendar as a permanent reminder.”