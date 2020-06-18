Davenport charity holds soft opening to meet needs of the community

The Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison in Davenport held its soft opening for a pop-up giveaway on Wednesday.

The center has items for all age groups, but put children’s clothing items outside to create social distancing. The center has also placed feedback forms outside in a box for people to fill out. That will let volunteers know what items they may need. Those orders are then picked up curbside.

“Well we were closed for awhile,” said Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison President Connie Moreno. “We just kind of put our heads together and decided that we would open up outside. Our house is kind of small, and we were frequently getting between forty and sixty people through in the two hours we were open. It’s going to be too many people to safely shop together.”

The Clothing Center is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 AM to noon.