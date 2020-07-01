Davenport church to give folks their firework fix

1  of  3
Adventure Christian Community Church in Davenport will be hosting their 4th annual fireworks show on Friday, July 3rd.

They’ll be launching fireworks from their 6509 Northwest Blvd campus. Typically, they’d be selling food at the show, however they won’t be doing that this year to limit exposure.

They’ll also have volunteers out making sure families adhere to social distance.

Organizers say Smoking Butts BBQ will be open an extra hour that night for firework watchers who get hungry.

The church hopes that they can set an example for outdoor public events in the future.

