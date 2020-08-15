Davenport Cinemark now open with discounted movie ticket prices, concessions

Davenport Cinemark reopened to movie-goers on Friday, August 14.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater had been closed since Wednesday, March 18.

With limited releases coming soon, Davenport Cinemark is welcoming movie buffs back with discounted screenings of “Comeback Classics.”

For a limited time only, families can celebrate the magic of the big screen by viewing what Cinemark says are “your most requested and iconic films of all time.”

Those films include Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Beauty and the Beast and The Goonies. More will be added over time.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors, which include admission to movies in XD and IMAX.

Those who join the Cinemark Movie Club can choose up to three free Comeback Classics to enjoy with one friend.

As part of their reopening, Davenport Cinemark is offering “Welcome Back Prices” on their concession items. Members of the Cinemark Movie Club will receiving an additional 20% off.

Cinemark says the health and well-being of their guests, employees and communities is a “top priority.”

They’re taking many measures to follow cleaning and sanitizing standards, as well as food and beverage safety.

Face masks are required in all theaters, except when eating and drinking in auditoriums.

To further promote the practice of social distancing, Davenport Cinemark is offering private screenings and watch parties for a limited time, which include popcorn and drinks for up to 25 family members and friends.

Purchase tickets and view movie times here.