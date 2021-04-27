Davenport Citibus offering free rides to Genesis COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Davenport Citibus is offering free rides to the Genesis COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Elmore Avenue.

The service is not an on-demand service but a free fare service to help those that do not have transportation get a vaccination.

In order to take advantage of the free fare, riders need to use a bus route that connects the to the Elmore Avenue shopping corridor. A map of the routes can be found here.

Once on a bus, state that you’re traveling to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Elmore Avenue, and the fare is free during this time period.

The Genesis COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now accepting walk-ins as well as taking appointments for vaccinations, which can be made here or by calling 563-421-4088.