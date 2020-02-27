Davenport City Council approves Destination Play Area

The Davenport City Council approved the motion for Destination Play Area. The vote was nine to one in favor of it. The goal for it is to become a regional play family attraction. The city will be collecting submissions for the design and will narrow them down.

Local business owners are excited about the project and think that it has the potential to bring in more customers.

“I think businesses like myself that are kind of family oriented will particularly… because like I’m a daytime business.” Said Randyl Mohr, the owner of the Chocolate Manor. “I think there’s a lot of other cool things that downtown Davenport offers.

Having a plan in place for flooding is the number one priority for the city as they evaluate their options.

“We know that our river front floods.” Alderman At Large Kyle Gripp said. “The idea is that you use topography to build the land up to make sure that when the flood comes in that the asset is protected, it is not harmed, the flood goes out.”

The city hopes to have a design picked out by the end of the year and then begin work on the project in 2021.