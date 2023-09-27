Claims of racist remarks from a Davenport City Council member was drawing a crowd outside City Hall before the meeting.

This is the first meeting since the controversy went public. About a dozen people showed up before the meeting outside holding signs as a show of support for Alderman Tim Kelly. Kelly made a comment during a committee of the whole meeting that he doesn’t feel like he’s being treated equally on city council.

Kelly is the only African American holding the elected office. He says some comments directed at him were racially insensitive, and he’s naming names.

Mayor Mike Matson indicated he could appoint a task force to investigate the claims. Council members are expected to approve the appointment of Chris Jerome as seventh ward alderman until the city election, after they removed Derek Cornette earlier this month.