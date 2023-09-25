With Davenport’s primary election just over two weeks away, controversy is on the table for Davenport’s City Council.

Davenport Mayoral candidate Ken Croken addressed an issue brought to light by Alderman Tim Kelly in last week’s meeting. Alderman Kelly mentioned being called racial slurs in the meeting

and spoke about being mistreated as a city councilmen.

Representative Croken and other community leaders gave their thoughts on the matter and how change is in order for the Davenport City Council.