The Davenport City Council will review a plan to fix part of the seawall along the Mississippi River during the Committee of the Whole meeting.

The work is for a stretch along the river below the Centennial Bridge. The council is considering a bid to do the work by McCarthy Improvement Company of Davenport, which submitted a proposal that would cost a little more than $260,000.

The city engineer says the river is at an ideal level right now to do the work.