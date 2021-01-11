Davenport city offices, facilities will close in observance of MLK Day

The City of Davenport will observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 18, which means many City offices and facilities will be closed on that day.

Offices and facilities that will be closed are:

All City of Davenport and Public Works offices

Parks and Recreation administrative offices

Police Department front desk and records office

Davenport Main, Eastern and Fairmount library branches

Adler Theater Box Office

Vander Veer Conservatory

Compost facility

Although, not all services and facilities will not be affected by the holiday. Those that will still operate as normal are: