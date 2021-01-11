Davenport city offices, facilities will close in observance of MLK Day

The City of Davenport will observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 18, which means many City offices and facilities will be closed on that day.
Offices and facilities that will be closed are:
- All City of Davenport and Public Works offices
- Parks and Recreation administrative offices
- Police Department front desk and records office
- Davenport Main, Eastern and Fairmount library branches
- Adler Theater Box Office
- Vander Veer Conservatory
- Compost facility
Although, not all services and facilities will not be affected by the holiday. Those that will still operate as normal are:
- Solid waste pickup collection will occur on regular scheduled pickup days.
- Citibus will operate weekday service as usual.
- River’s Edge facility will be open.