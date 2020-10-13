Davenport Community School District requests $1.2 million for ESL Program

Davenport’s school board voted tonight to ask the state for more than a million dollars to help teach English to minorities.

It’s a $1.2 million request to Iowa’s School Budget Review Committee.

The money is targeted for students in the English as a Second Language Program.

A decision from the state committee is expected in December.

The district had $700,000 dollars of money for it at the end of June.

This would give the district almost $2 million for the program.

The district’s already been sanctioned by the state for inadequate services for minorities in special education.