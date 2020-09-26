Davenport Community Schools superintendent and chief financial officer to be temporarily replaced

The Iowa State Board of Education voted today to temporarily replace Davenport Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski and the district’s Chief Financial Officer Claudia Wood.

A news release from the Department of Educations says it “made every effort over the past three years” to work with the district to address inequities in how minority students are disciplined, inadequate special education services and serious school safety concerns.

The board says the district keeps failing to improve in these areas.

There are also concerns about financial instability within the district.

We reached out to Dr. Kobylski but have not received a response yet.