Davenport community survey now open to all residents

The Davenport community survey is now open to residents interested in seeking input of the city.

The survey opened Oct. 18 and will close on Oct. 28.

This survey is made to measure residents’ level of satisfaction with the quality of the city. Residents have the opportunity to seek input on the quality of police, fire, parks, public works, communication, and more. It’s a confidential survey and is estimated at 15 minutes to complete.

“We value the opinion of all Davenport residents, and urge them to participate in the community survey,” said Mayor Mike Matson. “The time residents invest in the survey will influence many of the decisions that will be made about the city’s future. Responses will also allow city leadership and staff to identify and address many of the opportunities and challenges facing the community.”

To take the survey or find out more about it, visit https://www.davenportiowa.com/