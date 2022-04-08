TapOnIt’s Founder and CEO, Katie Castillo-Wilson, was named People’s Choice Award Winner on March 31 at Mobile Growth Association’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards.

The Women of the Year Awards honor exceptional female mobile app marketers for their contributions to the industry, according to a Friday release. The People’s Choice award is awarded to the All-Around Woman of The Year according to the Mobile Growth Community and is chosen based on contributions to the industry, leadership, integrity, and ability to drive growth.

The Mobile Growth Association is a global society and accepts nominations from around the world. The award ceremony was held in person in Las Vegas on March 31, 2022, at the MGS 22 conference.

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized by the Mobile Growth Association as a leader in the text marketing space. TapOnIt has overcome the odds to get to where we are today, and we’re just getting started,” Castillo-Wilson said in the release. “None of this would be possible without my amazing team.”

Davenport-based TapOnIt is a female-founded, Hispanic-owned text message marketing company. Its proprietary SaaS (software as a service) Text Marketing Platform is used across the country by businesses of all sizes to build, grow, retain, engage, and even monetize databases of users that have opted-in to receive content from them via SMS and MMS.

Whether the platform is being used for marketing, sales, internal operations, or customer service, TapOnIt’s best-in-class solution helps its clients reach their goals, accordint to the release. The company launched in April of 2015 and has sent millions of text messages to thousands of brands.

