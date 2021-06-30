Davenport continuing to investigate, repair sewer lines along East Locust Street

The City of Davenport continues to investigate the cause of two sinkholes along East Locust Street between Woodland and Kenwood Avenues.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about one third of the area of concern has been inspected in which they discovered four sewer laterals and two lead water service lines that are broken.

Related Content Portion of East Locust Street closed due to sinkhole, sewer repairs

Flow from the broken lines have made it difficult to investigate and require other interventions to reduce the flow while the sewer main is inspected.

The City has decided to repair what has been discovered, investigate the next third and make necessary repairs, then investigate the last third and any issues.

Detours along this section on East Locust Street may be in place through early to mid-July.

The City is working with property owners affected by the sewer system breaks. Temporary potable water connections are also being worked on.