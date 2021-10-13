Davenport convict sought for failure to report for work release

Glen Elliot Long, who’s been convicted of Robbery 1st Degree and other charges in Scott County, failed to report to the Davenport Work Release Facility as required on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.



Long is a 52-year-old black male, height 5’7″, and weighs 209 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Sept. 22, 2021. Anyone with information on Long’s whereabouts should contact local police.



For more information on the state’s work release program, please see Iowa Code 904.901-904.910.