Davenport couple builds church in ‘forgotten’ neighborhood to help people in need

A Davenport couple bought a plot of land on Brown Street in Davenport for $1 and raise money to build a church there.

They are using Place of Refuge Ministires to help people in the area in need.

“We found this location to be one of the areas that was in much need of strength, stability, faith, hope and we wanted to bring that back in to the lower level of town,” said Pastor Tom Thomas.

Pastors Tom and Stephanie Thomas have made it their mission to help others get stronger in their faith.

“We actually walked the streets, instead of having them find us, for a Thanksgiving basket, we made all the baskets, loaded them up on the truck, and we walked from house to house, knocked on doors and said we’d like to give this to you,” said Pastor Stephanie.

In the end, it’s all worth it for them.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg of what Gods going to do with this ministry,” said Pastor Tom.

They want to thank Streamline Architects, Iossi Construction Inc, Quad City Bank & Trust and Ecumenical Housing Development Group. They also want to thank Bishop McArthur Anderson and Pastor Rena M. Dawkins.