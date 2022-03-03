People are doing their part to show support to people in Ukraine.

A couple in Davenport lived in Ukraine for seven months in 2008 due to work.

Sylvia and Bill Roba have kept in touch with their friends and have set up an email account, ukraine20082022@gmail.com, so people can write them messages of encouragement as Ukraine remains under attack.

“I don’t know if it’s the easiest way to do it. I don’t know. I just decided I wanted to do something to make communication between us and the Ukrainians,” said Sylvia. “What I want to do is pass on all of these messages of hope because it means a lot to our friends.”

She hopes her friends from Ukraine know that people are thinking of them during this difficult time.

“People here are thinking about them. That we care about them. That they matter to us, and so that is my hope, and that’s the message I give to them every day when I message them. We use messenger a lot,” said Sylvia.