Davenport couple who serves community copes with COVID-19

A Davenport couple is recovering from COVID-19 and is urging people to take the pandemic seriously.

Kim Riley-Quinn and Ruben Moore founded the local nonprofit QC United which provides youth with professional development and scholarship opportunities. They recently both contracted the virus and are currently recovering.

Moore was hospitalized twice and was released just two days ago. Riley-Quinn said it was a scary situation for the couple, and one they did not see coming last weekend.

“On Saturday, it was a beautiful day, he was barbequing all day. He was in his element,” she said. Then that Monday, I could tell he wasn’t feeling well. He wasn’t acting [like] himself, he was really quiet.”

She said this was unusual for Moore. “If anybody knows Ruben, he is not quiet,” she said.

She said he got worse over the next few days, and fainted in their home last Wednesday night. He has a preexisting condition of Type 2 diabetes, which made it crucial for the 70-year-old to get rushed to the hospital.

“It was terrifying,” she said. “At one point, they tried to stand him up. His blood pressure, it just dropped way down. They called for the crash cart. You never like to hear [that],” she said.

He also experienced memory loss and confusion, which the CDC lists as a serious symptom of COVID-19.

“He wasn’t understanding what was happening,” she said.

She said they witnessed first-hand the lack of hospital beds in the local hospitals as cases continue to rise. He was sent home to recover under Riley-Quinn’s care.

“Because his breathing was good and they need to make room for people who are in dire need of treatment for breathing, he was released,” she said.

Both are home resting and recovering. Moore is expected to make a full recovery. Riley-Quinn said her symptoms feel like a sinus infection, and are much milder than Moore’s. She said the virus can impact people in many different ways, which is why it is important for people to do their part to stop the spread.

“We need to get a handle on this, because some people won’t be as fortunate as Ruben,” she said. “We don’t know who’s going to get real sick and who’s going to just skate through this. That’s the problem.”

The couple’s Pete the Purple Bull campaign through QC United spreads a message of kindness and compassion, one she said is important right now, as people power through hardship.

“I’d like to encourage neighbors to look out for neighbors,” she said.

She is also concerned about supporting those on the frontlines.

“I think about all the healthcare workers who are giving so much of themselves, and what can we do to lift them up?” she said.