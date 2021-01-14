Davenport COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COVID-19 testing sites in Iowa will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Those include one in Scott County — the drive-thru testing site located at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

The site, along with four others in the state, will reopen for testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at TestIowa.com and schedule an appointment.

More information about Iowa COVID-19 testing sites is here.