Police and fire crews were dealing with a large accident on a busy Davenport street Thursday afternoon.

One of the heavily damaged cars Thursday in Davenport (photo by Mike Colon).

At least five cars were struck when one driver had a medical emergency near the intersection of 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road around 2 p.m. Damaged cars ended up in the parking lots of Texas Roadhouse, Necker’s Jewelers, and Walgreens.