Davenport crews respond to multiple weekend fires

Davenport Fire Department responded to a total of three fires over the weekend, one of which was late Friday afternoon, and the other two were early Sunday morning.

Friday, Dec. 10

The first fire happened at approximately 4:44 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Locust Street.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle from Davenport — along with one fire apparatus from Bettendorf — responded with a total response of 19 personnel, a news release says.

According to the fire department, the caller advised a stove was on fire, and flames spread to other parts of the kitchen.

The first arriving unit advised a large, two-story multifamily building with smoke on the second floor.

Crews found a fire on the stove that had extended to the wall and cabinets above the stove, a news release says.

An occupant had knocked down the fire with an extinguisher, but the fire department extinguished the fire completely.

All occupants were outside before the fire department’s arrival, but a search of the apartment was performed to confirm nobody was inside.

Crews checked the rest of the building for fire conditions and used fans to remove smoke from the building.

MidAmerican Energy and Red Cross were not needed at this incident.

No injuries were reported by civilian or fire personnel.

Sunday, Dec. 12

The second fire happened at approximately 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of West Kimberly Road.

When the first engine arrived at the location, a fully involved trailer was found.

Three engines, two ladder trucks and three command vehicles responded with a total of 18 personnel, a news release says.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, but according to the fire department, the trailer was “a total loss.”

A male occupant was able to exit the trailer prior to the fire department arriving. However, he was transported to Genesis Hospital with burn injuries.

The third fire happened around 3:11 a.m. Sunday in a chimney at the 3400 block of North Elmwood.

Three engines, two ladder trucks and one command vehicle responded with a total of 16 personnel, a news release says.

When the first engine arrived, crews found the chimney chase located on the roof involved with fire.

The fire department says the blaze was quickly extinguished, and salvage operations were completed inside the house.

Occupants were outside the home upon arrival, a news release says.

The cause of all fires remain under investigation.

Any additional information for all incidents will be released by the fire marshal.