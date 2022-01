The City of Davenport announced a snow emergency for Downtown Davenport and the Hilltop Campus Village will be in effect 9:00 p.m., Monday, January 3 through 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4.

Residents and visitors can park in the City’s ramps for free from 5:00 p.m. Monday through 8:00 a.m.Tuesday. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes in this area during the Snow Emergency will be ticketed and may be towed.

For details on the area impacted by this snow emergency, click here.