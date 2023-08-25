The Davenport Diocese announced it has reached the campaign goal of $28 million to fund priests’ retirement, seminarians’ education and parish projects.

According to a release, the Upon This Rock capital campaign reached more than $28.5 million in gifts and pledges as of mid-August. Of the funds raised, about 40%, or $11.1 million, has been paid, Davenport Diocese’s Tom Tallman chief financial officer said. More than 7,400 gifts and pledges have been received, and according to Tallman, the campaign’s success “shows the Catholic Church in southeast Iowa is alive and our faith is burning in our hearts.”

“I am in awe of (parishioners’) sense of stewardship: responding joyfully and generously in gratitude for the many gifts God has blessed us with,” Thomas Zinkula, Davenport Bishop and archbishop-elect of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, said. “This is a significant sign of a healthy, holy local Church.”

According to the release, the diocese conducted a planning study in the summer of 2021 and began the campaign with the help of The Steier Group, a national fundraising firm. All 74 of the diocese’s parishes participated in the campaign. The diocese includes about 85,000 Catholics and covers 22 counties in southeast Iowa, and there are more than 90 priests, active and retired, in the diocese.

