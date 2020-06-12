Davenport Diocese resuming Mass on June 22, with some restrictions

The Diocese of Davenport announced that they have determined that it is safe to the resume the public celebration of Mass starting Monday, June 22, although with some restrictions in place.

The return of the celebration of Mass will be done in stages. The Diocese will continue to follow the Iowa Department of Public Health information to decide when some restrictions can be lifted or if they need to be increased due to a resurgence of pandemic activity.

Eventually, the normal celebration of Mass will return.

The initial restrictions are:

Everyone must wear face protection during Mass.

Seating will be limited to every third pew and horizontally six feet apart from other households.

Distancing should be maintained while gathering, during the Communion procession, and following Mass.

Singing in omitted to reduce airborne pathogens.

The Diocese also says the those who are at greater risk from the infection due to age or a health condition should remain at home.

All Catholics in the Diocese of Davenport are still dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, and will be until the pandemic has ended.