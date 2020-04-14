Davenport distribution company donating hand sanitizer to Quad City area first responders

A Davenport business is distributing some supplies to first responders.

O’Rourke Sales Company is donating 120 gallons of hand sanitizer to police and fire departments in Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island and Moline.

The company typically deals with electronics. But their vice president says his friends and family inspired him to do this.

“My sister’s a nurse up in Milwaukee and we just heard how much they needed it on the front lines along with some friends of mine that are police officers in the area,” Jacob O’Rourke, vice president of O’Rourke Sales said. “We wanted to do it because we’ve been a part of the area for years, a lot of the employees here have relatives and family and friends and they all expressed how nervous they were for their safety and the safety of others, and it was just one small piece we can do to help those that truly need it.”

O’Rourke says he’ll start by delivering the sanitizer to Bettendorf tomorrow.