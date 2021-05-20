Davenport Dream Project applications due this Friday, May 21st

Over the past two years, the Davenport Dream Project has awarded $1.8 million to revitalize close to 100 properties in the Davenport area. Earlier in the month, the project announced a new wave of funding for new and existing homeowners. In this wave, $900,000 in funding is available. The funding is used for exterior home improvements for your property. This is the city’s mission is to enhance the community and stimulate growth. Homeowners who wish to apply need to visit- www.davenportiowa.com/DREAM.