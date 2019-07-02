Davenport DREAM project looks to better community

Davenport homeowners or those moving to the area can apply to receive money to help fix up their homes.

The money would come from the Davenport DREAM Project. The goal is to restore homes in the heritage neighborhoods.

The project began Monday and there is $900,000 available to be given to homeowners.

Current residents can apply for a grant of up to $15,000, while people moving to the area could receive up to $25,000.

Alyssa Kuehl has grew up in Davenport. She has been a homeowner in the city for the past four years.

“All in all it’s a really great community,” Kuehl said. “We’d love to see more people surge down in to the core neighborhoods because I think there’s a lot of opportunity for people to really enjoy them and really make them something even better than what they already are if they could just look past a few of the barriers that are there.”

Marion Meginnins, Davenport 3rd ward alderman, has helped make this project happen. She lives in a heritage neighborhood.

“I know what it feels like for a property to go from literally being one step away from demolition to a family coming into it and living in it,” Meginnins said. “I’ve experienced that firsthand and so I know what it does for a neighborhood.”

More information, including the application, can be found on their website.