A 50-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after police allege she intentionally hit and severely injured a man, according to affidavits.

Trenia Cheatheam faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing serious injury; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; and a serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records show.

Trenia Cheatheam (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to 13th and Warren streets for a report of a hit-and-run crash that turned out to be an assault, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege that Cheatheam and the victim are acquaintances, and had spent time together the previous evening. During that time, the victim lost his cell phone and had been using Cheatheam’s phone to find his, affidavits show.

According to affidavits, on Sunday morning the victim was still in possession of Cheatheam’s cell phone and was attempting to locate his phone, police allege.

During this time, Cheatheam was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang in the area, and located the victim standing in the street with his bicycle. Upon seeing the victim, Cheatheam “intentionally sped up and drove at the victim,” police allege in affidavits.

Affidavits show that, as a result, “The victim’s right leg was pinned between Cheatheam’s front bumper and a parked vehicle’s bumper,” affidavits say. “The victim received a severe laceration to his right lower leg that required immediate surgery to reestablish blood flow to the victim’s lower leg.”

Police allege Cheatheam also caused irreparable damage to the victim’s bicycle and minor damage to the parked vehicle. The total damage to property was believed to be less than $750, police allege in affidavits.

Cheatheam was being held Monday on $8,000 bond in Scott County Jail. She is set for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on April 6.