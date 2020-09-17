Davenport driver with toddler in back crashes after leading trooper on high-speed chase

A Davenport man with a toddler in the back of his vehicle has been jailed after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase Monday night.

Cedric Shivers, 25, faces charges including felonies of eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic with a weapon, two counts of driving while barred, and child endangerment.

According to the arrest affidavit:

A state trooper was driving north shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 61 behind a Chevrolet Equinox with no license plates. When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, it took off, speeding at more than 100 mph in a 65-mph zone.

The trooper called out a “pursuit in progress” with emergency lights and siren activated.

The car turned right on LeClaire Road and left on Scott Park Road, tried to turn right onto 270th Street, then went off the roadway to the left. It overturned, and its airbags deployed.

Shivers fled on foot, and was found hiding in the tall grass in the ditch.

Shivers, who was not wearing a seatbelt, broke his arm in the crash.

A 9mm Hi-Point handgun was found tucked between the driver’s seat and left front door.

Two passengers were involved in the crash, including an uninjured boy, age 1 year and 9 months, in the back seat.

Shivers has prior convictions, including one in Scott County for eluding in 2016 and in Rock Island County for possession of a stolen vehicle in 2017.

Shivers appeared before a judge Thursday morning in Scott County Court. He is being held in Scott County Jail on a $19,000 cash-only bond and $35,000 secured bond. He also faces charges in Illinois.

He is scheduled to appear Sept. 25 in Scott County Court.