Tuesday was Election Day in Iowa.

Several Iowa school districts had elections for funding measures on the ballot Tuesday.

In Davenport, voters were asked to approve a revenue purpose statement.

That passed with 73 percent saying yes.

In Durant, a general schools obligation bond was up for consideration and that was approved 54 percent to 46 percent.

Also in Durant, voters were asked to approve a schools levy and that issue prevailed by a margin of 52 percent to 48 percent.

There was a general obligation bond on the ballot in the Calamus-Wheatland School Distict, that failed by a wide margin, with 79 percent saying no.

A 10-year levy in the Northeast School District passed with 57 percent of the vote.

In the Central DeWitt School District, a revenue purposed statement passed with 63 percent of the vote. The 10-year levy up for consideration there also passed with a little tighter margin of 56 percent to 44 percent.

Finally, a revenue purpose statement up for a vote in Wapello passed overwhelmingly with 88 percent.