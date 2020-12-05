Davenport eatery raffling off highly coveted PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X video game consoles

Santa may not be able to bring you a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this year.

Those consoles are the hottest gifts this year, as well as the hardest to get.

However, Baked Bread & Beer Co. in Davenport has them.

They’re raffling off chances to win a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X when people spend $10 or more on gift cards.

This might be the best bet, though, for a lot of people to get one of these consoles.

“We decided to have some fun with it. Those customers, and the community that already supports us and is kind of helping us through this really difficult time with restaurants… We’re giving them an opportunity to win these gifts, which is kind of fun for us,” said Bill Sheeder, owner of Baked. “We just want to bring back some Christmas spirit.”

The PlayStation 5 giveaway happens this Monday, Dec. 7.

The Xbox Series X giveaway will be on Monday, Dec. 14, and Monday, Dec. 21.



