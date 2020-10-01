Davenport encourages residents to sign up for snow emergency alerts

With winter weather on its way, the City of Davenport wants its residents to be prepared by signing up for Davenport Snow Emergency alerts.

The alerts are the best way to know when a snow emergency has been declared in Davenport.

Residents can sign up for the alerts at the City of Davenport website. They need to provide a phone number or email address to receive the alerts, then select “Snow Emergency Declarations”, and hit submit. The alerts can be sent as a text, email or voice alert.

The City will perform a test of the snow emergency alert notification system next week. Subscribers who do not receive a notification should notify the City to make sure their submission is correct.

Residents are reminded that parking is not permitted on Posted Snow Routes when a snow emergency is declared.

For more information about snow, Posted Snow Routes, and links to the National Weather Service forecast, visit this website.