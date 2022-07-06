On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 2:45 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3600 block of Mississippi Avenue.

The Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel, according to a Wednesday release.

The caller was a passerby who stated they could see flames coming from the top of the building. First arriving unit advised a large, commercial building with fire showing from the outside of the building at the roof. Crews attacked the fire from the interior and exterior, cutting a hole in the roof to gain access for extinguishment.

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes, but crews remained on scene for a couple hours searching for hidden fire. Fire damage was limited to a small area of the roof with minimal smoke and water damage to the interior.

The business was closed during the time of the incident but staff did arrive later into the incident. No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters. MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling of utilities. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.