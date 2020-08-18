Davenport family has car stolen from their garage, thieves get run off the road in police chase

A family’s stolen minivan is damaged after a police chase in Davenport. It started in Bettendorf when police spotted a stolen car this morning. The thieves then went to a Davenport neighborhood and stole another car.

Police recognized one of the stolen cars, the drivers took off when the cops tried to pull them over. The minivan crashed into the Bad Boyz Pizza Pub in in Davenport. Officers arrested a 17 year old and they found guns in the van. Police still haven’t found the other stolen car.

The owner of the minivan, Nicky Gant says that it was a shock this morning. Her family just got their power on yesterday. When they went to bed everything seemed fine, but they had an unexpected visitor in the early hours of the morning.

“Our door was knocked on very early in the morning and it turned out to be the police letting us know that our car had been in an accident and we first thought is everybody okay and our whole family was okay. We checked on the kids and everything, but our car had been stolen out of our garage.”

Local Four News obtained surveillance video of a car driving past a neighbor’s house. Eventually we see them drive off with the van. After the police pursuit took place, the van crashed. Gant hasn’t seen the van yet, but knows it does have damage on it.

“We’re gonna get our van back, but there was a bike rack on the back with five bikes that has disappeared.”

She says the thieves broke into a car in their driveway, used the garage door opener and then stole the van in the garage. Gant says that she’s glad they didn’t make their way into her home.

“I am so grateful that they didn’t come into my house. So there were weapons involved in the car and I just feel so grateful we’re safe and that they did catch someone. There should be some accountability there.”