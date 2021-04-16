Davenport family’s yard of flowers is bloomin’ icon of spring

A Davenport family’s front yard has become a bloomin’ icon of spring for the neighborhood.

Tulips, jonquils and daffodils are an annual attraction for all ages who come to see the beautiful blooms every spring.

Karen, Paul and Dan Kloppenborg, on the 2300 block of Gaines Street, are used to seeing people stop and take pictures or video of their lawn – in fact, one driver passing by stopped to comment on the how pretty the flowers are while a Local 4 News crew was there.

“We’ve gone to naturalizing it in the spring,” Dan Kloppenborg said.

For the last 10 years, they have planted “a couple hundred” daffodils and tulips in their front yard.

“They’re all different varieties,” said Kloppenborg, who bought some of the bulbs from Vander Veer Botanical Park and others from a company that sells the bulbs.

he said they’ve been creating the showcase about 10 years.

“You can just see by looking here there’s 20 or 30 different varieties right in this small area,” Kloppenborg said.

Around Memorial Day will be the first time Kloppenborg will mow that area.

“Traditionally with daffodils and tulips, they need the time to have the energy go b ack to the bulbs for the next year,” he said. “I’ll mow them over. But I won’t dig them up.”

“It’s just enjoyable,” Kloppenborg said.

“People stop by and tell that they like it,” he said. “We’ve had some of the nursing homes bring their little vans with people to look.”

how long the blossoms last depends on the temperature, Kloppenborg said: “With the weather that we’ve got now, they’re going to hold on for a while.”