The owner of the building that collapsed in downtown Davenport has been fined by the city.

According to court documents that were filed May 30 at 9:16 a.m., the City “seeks the following relief: a conviction for a first violation of code 8.15.130 (B) or (C) calls for the imposition of a fine of $300.00 plus court costs in the amount of $95.” The City further requested that the Court order Wold to refrain from committing any further violations of the city code provisions. The document requests that Wold appear in court at the Scott County Courthouse on June 9 at 8:30 a.m.

The order was signed by Rich Oswald, Director of the Neighborhood Services Division and a proof of service that the municipal infraction citation was mailed to Wold was signed and dated on May 30.