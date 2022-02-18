The Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 4:55 p.m. Thursday, February 17.

A caller advised there was smoke and fire in the basement of the home in the 3100 block of West 66th Street. The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first arriving unit discovered smoke coming out of the chimney of the split foyer home with heavy smoke conditions in the basement. Crews performed an aggressive interior attack and located the fire in the basement. The fire was extinguished quickly, but the home had heavy smoke conditions throughout.

There were no victims found in the home, as a;; residents were able to exit before fire department arrived. Crews used fans to remove smoke from the home. A family pet was located inside the home, given oxygen and turned over to homeowners. Crews remained on scene for about two hours, and there were no injuries reported.

Mid-American assisted on scene with controlling of gas and electric. The occupants of the home were displaced by the fire and assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information will be released by the Fire Marshal.