Davenport firefighters found a body at the scene of a fire on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Firefighters responded to the 600 block of North Marquette Street for a structure fire. Davenport sent three engines, two ladder trucks, two district chiefs, and the fire marshal for an initial response of 18 personnel.

Fire crews found a deceased person at the scene of a Davenport fire on Tuesday. (photo by Mike Colón)

The fire marshal was first on the scene at 4:03 p.m., and found heavy fire from the southwest corner of a vacant duplex. The fire was burning up to the exterior of the two-story wood-frame structure.

Fire crews attacked the fire from the exterior and extinguished the main body of fire in about 10

minutes. The fire had extended to the attic space and crews entered the building to find and extinguish the hidden fire from the second floor. Because the building was vacant and boarded up, fire crews forced entry to assist with search and fire-attack efforts.

A deceased person, who has not been identified by officials, was found at the fire scene, the release says. Crews were on the scene for several hours performing overhaul to assure the fire was completely out.

No firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.